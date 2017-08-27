Match Report: Bechem United 1-0 AshantiGold- Hunters dent Miners survival hopes

AshantiGold SC hopes of avoiding relegation were dealt a big blow after losing 1-0 to Bechem United in week 25 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

The Miners went into the game needing to avoid defeat to have any chance of retaining their premiership status.

The game commenced on a high intensity as both sides kept the possession well but it was the visitors who looked to be the real threat when surging forward.

However, the tempo of the game slowed down after AshantiGold's Samed Ibrahim fell on the turf, with reports from their technical bench indicating that he suffered a seizure.

The game resumed to its normalcy after the unfortunate incident but it was the Hunters, who broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Ibrahim Moro.

Both sides failed to register any goal in the second half despite displaying end-to-end action as the match finished 1-0 in favour of Bechem United.

The Hunters move up to 9th position on the table with 35 points while AshantiGold remain 13th with 31 points.

