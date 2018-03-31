Match Report: Bechem United 1-1 AshantiGold - Miners denied fourth straight win by Hunters

Bechem United were held by AshantiGold at the Baba Yara stadium on Saturday after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

The match was played in Kumasi instead of Bechem due to a TV live broadcast schedule.

Prince Asempa returned to the posts to keep for Bechem United whilst Hafiz Wontah Konkoni was also given his start of the season by coach Bismark Kobi Mensah.

AshantiGold coach CK Akonnor maintained his starting lineup from last Wednesday's fixture.

With the twenty minutes in the game, it was a balanced performance for both sides.

The Hunters took the lead through Emmanuel Owusu Boakye in the 20th minute after capitalizing on a mistake by the Ashanti Gold SC defence.

The visitors reorganized themselves into the game after conceding with dominance.

Amos Addai with a brilliant move beat Bechem United defence to get the equalizer after receiving a pass from Appiah McCarthy in the 35th minute.

Bechem United dominated the entire second half but failed to make it count in goals.

The hosts will travel to Obuasi to face Ebusua Dwarfs next weekend.

Ashanti Gold SC will be hosting regional rivals Asante Kotoko SC at the Len Clay stadium next Sunday.

By Nuhu Adams

