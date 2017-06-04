Match Report: Bechem United 2-0 Wa All Stars- The Hunters proved too strong for sorry All Stars

Bechem United inflicted a 2-0 defeat on defending league champions Wa All Stars in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The Hunters laboured in the opening exchanges of the encounter as it was all about the away side.

However, they got into their stride and turned the tide on Wa All Stars at the game wore on and deservedly got the opener in the 37th minutes through Konkoni Hafiz.

Burkinabe international Amed Toure doubled the home side's advantage in the 80th minute with a low shot past Ofori to seal the win for the Hunters.

The win takes Bechem United to 6th position with 25 points.

