Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Great Olympics- Blues fail to break improved Wonder Club

Berekum Chelsea dropped points at home against an improved Great Olympics in a 0-0 draw at the Golden City Park.

The Blues found it difficult to break down the Wonder Boys who have been revitalized after the 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko at home.

In the first half, Paul Faisti and Francis Astu combined well inside the Chelsea box but the latter shot wide.

On the 45th minute mark, Player of the Month Stephen Sarfo came in with a header that just went wide.

Chelsea finish the first round with 22 points and fourth on the table.

