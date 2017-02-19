Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Kotoko - Porcupines share the spoils with Blues 

Asante Kotoko played out a goalless draw with their Ghana Premier League bogey side Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Golden city park.

Coach Dravko Lugarusic's men had to settle for a point despite putting up an improved performance compared to their previous outings at the same venue.

Kotoko were the better side for 20 minutes, well organised at the back and in the middle. Eric Donkor had the first shot on target which was well dealt with by goalie John Moosie.

But as the game progressed, kotoko lost control to the host. Kwame Boahene was lucky to escape red card for rough tackle on his opponent. The referee showed the away striker a yellow card.

Chelsea pressured kotoko and were denied the first goal by a timely tackle by defender Ahmed Adams before goalkeeper Felix Annan made a couple of nice saves to ensure the first half ended barren.

The second department started as the first with kotoko dominating and dictating play with new signing Ashittey Ollenu - who replaced Abass Mohammed - leading the way.

His presence created problems for the Blues as they kept fouling him. One of the free kicks almost resulted in the first goal for kotoko and winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.

They continued to press but were hard done by poor officiating coupled with solid defending.

Kotoko's Emmanuel Gyamfi was voted man of the match.

