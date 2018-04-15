Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Bechem United - Stephen Amankona strikes as Blues return to winning ways

Berekum Chelsea narrowly edged out Bechem United in the regional derby to move out from the bottom of the league table.

Stephen Amankona scored his third goal of the season to hand all the three points to the Blues at the Babayara stadium on Sunday.

The Blues are serving a three match home ban after their fans assaulted referee Yakubu Nuhu Liman in their match day two 1-1 draw with Dreams FC at the Golden City park in Berekum.

Youngster Kevin Ishmael Mensah earned his first start of the season.

Shot stopper Gideon Ahenkorah was the preferred choice over Yusif Moro for the number one position. It is his first start of this campaign.

Berekum Chelsea dominated the entire game and were deserved winners after the final whistle.

Stephen Amankona headed home a beautiful cross from young left back Edmund Arko Mensah to separate the two sides few minutes to the end of the first half.

The Blues face Asante Kotoko SC at the Babayara stadium on Wednesday whereas Bechem United host bottom placed Wa All Stars.

By: Nuhu Adams

