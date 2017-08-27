Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Elmina Sharks- Blues make home advantage count

Berekum Chelsea made good use of their home invincibility by beating Elmina Sharks FC 1-0 on Sunday to end their unbeaten streak in five games.

Both sides created few opportunities in the first half exchanges but none could break the duck before the halftime whistle.

The hosts with a different approach in second period did all they could to make sure they claim all three points.

The defence of the visitors were equally up to the task till the 90th minute when the hearts of the newcomers were broken with an own goal by defender Kingsley Adjei.

With this scoreline, Berekum Chelsea remain unbeaten in their last nineteen home matches in the premiership.

The Blues travel to Obuasi to face Ashanti Gold SC on Wednesday.

Elmina Sharks FC will be at home to tackle Asante Kotoko SC.

By Nuhu Adams

