Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Liberty Professionals- Brace hero Seth Appiah gives Blues season's first win

Berekum Chelsea recorded their first win of the season with a deserved 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals on Wednesday at the Golden City Park.

The pair of goals were scored striker in a space of five minutes to bring the 2011 champions back on track after one defeat and a draw.

Appiah opened the scoring on 32 minute when he converted a spot-kick after Stephen Sarfo was felled inside the box by defender Samuel Sarfo.

It was so obvious that referee Nathan Anaafo did not hessitate to point to the spot.

Five minutes later, Appiah connected home from close range to finish off a move by former local Black Stars striker Yaw Antwi.

Berekum Chelsea will make a short trip to face Bechem United and Liberty host Medeama at home.

