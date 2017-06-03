Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 3-2 Aduana Stars- Alfred Okai Quaye's hat-trick seals derby spoils

Striker Alfred Okai Quaye bagged a hat-trick for Berekum Chelsea in their 3-2 win over Aduana Stars in the Bono derby on Saturday.

The former Rainbow FC player opened the scoring in the third minute after finishing off a beautifully threaded pass from Seth Appiah Larbi.

But winger Zakaria Mumuni equalized for the visitors on the hour half when he dribbled his way to score.

Aduana Stars were stronger in the second and substitute Bright Adjei slotted home a free-kick in the 71st minute.

Mumuni provided the assist with the free-kick to give them a 2-1 lead.

Three minutes later, Quaye was brought down inside the box and he elected himself to convert home.

On the 90th minute mark, Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo failed to deal with an aerial ball and Quaye profited from his clanger to tap home.

Aduana Stars will lose their position as leaders if WAFA beat Hearts of Oak at home on Sunday.

