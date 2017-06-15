MATCH REPORT: Black Stars B 3-1 Inter Allies - Home-based Stars in great comeback win over Inter Allies

The home-based Black Stars made a great comeback over Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies in a friendly at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

Three goals in the second half cancelled a first half lead by the visitors to give the Black Stars B the win.

Samuel Bekoe expertly converted a spot kick on the stroke of half time when Kojo Dae was brought down by Nicholas Opoku to give Inter Allies the lead.

The Black Stars B returned with an entirely new set pressing Inter Allies at their own half in the early minutes of the second half.

The high pressing game of the Black Stars paid off when Musah Nuhu was brought down by Kojo Dae in the full glare of the referee who did not hesitate to whistle for a penalty.

Awal Mohammed stepped forward and excellently converted the spot kick to restore parity.

Sampson Eduku of Karela FC shot the Black Stars up with an intelligent volley with a clever pass from Patrick Razak after he came on for injured Benedict Wobenu.

Zakaria Mumuni increased the tally for the Black Stars B with a powerful left footed shot when he was nicely set up by Sampson Eduku to complete a comfortable win.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

