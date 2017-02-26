Match Report: Bolga All Stars 1-0 Great Olympics- Samuel Norgbey's penalty gives debutants first win
Bolga All Stars recorded their first win in the Ghana Premier League in a 1-0 success against returnees Great Olympics at the Tamale Utrecht Park.
Midfielder Samuel Norgbey converted a penalty on the 50th minute mark to bag the points for the strugglers.
The debutants playing on an adopted home ground exhibited some qualities after the midweek 4-0 drubbing at the hands of leaders Aduana Stars in Dormaa.
For Olympics, they are without a win in three matches without a win but have an outstanding game against Bechem United next month.