Match Report: Burkina Faso 1-0 Ghana- Alain Troare's fierce free kick earns Stallions 2017 AFCON bronze

Published on: 04 February 2017
Ghana and Burkina Faso

Alain Traore's piercing and well-curled free kick gave Burkina Faso the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal at the expense of Ghana in a 1-0 win on Saturday night in Port Gentil. 

Ghana were looking to overcome the disappointment of another tournament that almost delivered glory, and as the half progressed, they had good chances through Jordan Ayew and Tekpetey.

However, they were vulnerable on the break and almost conceded when Prejuce Nakoulma surged down the left before dragging his shot wide.

In the second half, Ghana continued to add on pressure and go close with Tekpetey and Jordan Ayew, but Burkino Faso clung on in defence, riding their luck but occasionally threating on the break.

With the game looking set for penalties, Traore rifled a curling free kick from a tight angle into the top corner to give his side a dramatic, impressive win.

 

Comments

  • john akpa says:
    February 04, 2017 09:06 pm
    The boys were doing okay no need to bring on those subs. Under Grant, Atsu, Gyan and Dede are like gods we have to worship !!!
  • Nana osei says:
    February 04, 2017 09:08 pm
    Ghana Football is dead !! Loose against burkina faso what a shame. GFA are destoying the blackstars we need to fire this fuckin federetion
  • Mr.Mitch says:
    February 04, 2017 09:11 pm
    How did our B team play better football then our regulars......new coach needs to bring on these youngsters
  • AVRAM, STUPID SON OF A BITCH says:
    February 04, 2017 09:11 pm
    The team on the field with youngsters were doing fine until he decides to bring in old legs and what do we get a free kick committed by Dede Ayew. We need a new coach to bring in youngsters
  • Hornkampf says:
    February 04, 2017 09:15 pm
    Disappointing!!!! The once glorious black stars have now become an average to below average african national team. Congratulations Nyantakyi/Grant. Rest in Peace Black Stars.
  • Nana(RSA) says:
    February 04, 2017 09:30 pm
    Ghana will play better football if we stick to the team that played first Half and develop them under a good Coach. The so-called big players bring nothing . l wonder why this Coach doesn't trust Assifuah, such a talent is rotten in bench. This Black Star team is playing with our hearts and it really annoys me. After losing they were just laughing, they didn't care about how we feel, very pathetic. This team requires complete transformation.

