Essam El Hadary was the hero as the veteran Egyptian goalkeeper saved the final two penalties to deny Burkina Faso in their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final shootout.

Egpyt opened the scoring in the second half when Mohammed Salah curled home an excellent shot from the edge of the box.

But Burkina Faso kept their AFCON dreams alive when Aristide Bance volleyed in a tidy equaliser to take the game to extra-time.

Neither side was able to force a winner, so the crowd at the Stade de l'Amitié were treated to the nerve-shredding spectacle of a penalty shoot-out.

It was harsh on Burkina Faso, who had dominated proceedings on the night and were also ahead in the shootout before veteran 44-year-old keeper El Hadary saved the last two spot kicks.

The defeat left Burkina Faso keeper Burkina Faso, 24 years El Hadary’s junior, in floods of tears after he missed his side’s penultimate penalty.

Victory grants Egypt a crack at their eighth African Cup of Nations trophy in their ninth final.

