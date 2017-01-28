Match Report: Burkina Faso 2-0 Tunisia- Late goals put Stallions through to AFCON semis

A tense game was heading to extra-time until substitute Aristide Bance - who was only on the pitch five minutes – broke the deadlock with a sweetly-struck free-kick with only nine minutes remaining.

Tunisia threw everyone forward in desperate search of an equaliser but they were caught on the counter-attack with Prejuce Nakoulma doubling the advantage to secure victory for the north African side.

It was no more than Paulo Duarte's side deserved and Les Étalons can now look forward to a semi-final clash with either Morocco or Egypt.

Meanwhile, it’s more heartache for Tunisia who have now failed to progress from their last five knockout matches in the tournament.