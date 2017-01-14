Match Report: Cameroon 1-1 Burkina Faso - Cameroon share spoils with Burkina Faso

A goal in each half ensured a 1-1 scoreline in the second game in Group A leaving the group open after host nation Gabon had also shared the spoils with debutantes Guinea Bissau earlier this afternoon.

An expertly taken free kick by Benjamin Moukandjo in the first half was cancelled by Issoufou Dayo's header in the second half to ensure both sides left the Stade d'Angondje with a point.

Moukandjo's opener looked enough to hand the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon an opening win over the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the second group game but the hard pressing Burkinabe side fought back.

Burkina shot stopper Kouakou Kofi stretched to his elastic limit but could not reach the ball from Moukandjo's Beckham-like free kick when Christian Bassogog had been brought down in front of the Stallions' eighteen box, giving the Lions the lead.

But Issoufou Dayo headed home the equaliser from a dead ball situation for the Stallions when Diawara's free kick resulted in a scuffle in the Cameroon goal area.

Cameroon looked like increasing the tally before the break when Christian Bassogog beat the offside trap but an excellent outing by goalkeeper Kouakou Kofi saved the Stallions as he managed to stop the skilful attacker.

Both teams returned from the break looking to tear the defence of each other but it was Burkina Faso who had the best chance in the early minutes of the second half but Prejuce Nakouma's shot was stopped by Cameroon's Ondoa.

A bullet strike from Jacques Zoua looked like entering the net but a cat-like dive from Kofi stopped the ball only for N'Jie Clinton to hit the rebound to a wrong direction.

Both teams left the pitch disappointed as each side had wanted to pick the first three points of the group.

The draw means each team in Group A has a point throwing the group quiet open.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

