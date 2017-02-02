Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Match Report: Cameroon 2-0 Ghana- Indomitable Lions set up final clash with Egypt

Published on: 02 February 2017
Cameroon

A youthful Cameroon side edged Ghana 2-0 on Thursday in Franceville to reach their first Africa Cup of Nations final in nine years.

Centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogong home from a tight angle to send an inexperienced Indomitable Lions side through.

The Black Stars won the match's first corner kick with Afriyie Acquah's effort and it was effected but Jordan Ayew missed the connection from inside the box on the sixth minute mark.

Two minutes later, there was a huge scare for Ghana after Harrison Afful cleared on the goal line to cut out Adolphe Teikeu's powerful header on a corner-kick.

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah pulled a great save to deny Robert Ndip Tambe who connected from close range.

After that, Wakaso made a timely sliding tackle inside the box to deny Christian Bassogog who was ready to pull the trigger.

This was when Ghana popped up with an attacking move and Partey played Jordan but new Swansea City signing skied his ball from inside the box.

In the 40th minute Jordan Ayew was put through with a well threaded ball by Atsu but he flashed his effort across the face of goal.

After recess, it was an improved performance from the Black Stars and Partey fired a warning shot.

Atsu made a surging run on the right and cut in to feed the Atletico Madrid man who shot. There's were shouts of a handball but referee Gamassa waived play on.

Then shortly afterwards, Frank Acheampong made a run and whipped in a cross but Partey was late in arriving.

Acquah burst forward and then split the ball to the right to Jordan who squared a pass but Ondoa was quick to pick it up.

After the hour mark, Wakaso curls a free kick and Ondoa came up with a big save and Partey also tried to shot from outside the box after turning two defenders inside-out.

Captain Benjamin Moukandjo tried with outside of his boot with a low grounder but Brimah was there to collect.

Wakaso committed a fouled Bassogong close to the box and Indomitable Lions curled it into the box. Boye came out to head and his touch beat the advanced Brimah.

The ball dropped to Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui at the far post and the centre-back turned it into the roof for the opener in the 72nd minute.

Jordan, left unmarked inside the box, could not direct a cut back pass into the net and it was a surprise miss.

Ghana coach Grant threw on Asamoah Gyan to rescue the sinking boat but the veteran had little contribution.

They continued to push for the equalizer and got caught out on the break and Cameroon added the second with a sublime Bassogong finish.

Comments

This article has 13 comment(s), give your comment
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • **** YOU AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • **** YOU AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    I don't know if this makes it more painful for Ghana or not, but Cameroon is Egypt's bitch. Egypt beats cameroon all day and Ghana always beat Egypt when it matters, so if Ghana had beaten fucking cameroon, then Ghana would have won the cup, now Egypt will win it.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • **** YOU AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    I don't know if this makes it more painful for Ghana or not, but Cameroon is Egypt's bitch. Egypt beats cameroon all day and Ghana always beat Egypt when it matters, so if Ghana had beaten fucking cameroon, then Ghana would have won the cup, now Egypt will win it.
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    Please when will wakaso know where to commit fouls like that..... I like him paa because so far he's the only player playing with a high level of energy but when will he know where to commit fouls ...... areas like that are like a penalty to ..... messi the Argentine wizard.... And any good team that is better in set pieces than Ghana will always punish you for those kind of fouls..
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • **** YOU AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    I don't know if this makes it more painful for Ghana or not, but Cameroon is Egypt's bitch. Egypt beats cameroon all day and Ghana always beat Egypt when it matters, so if Ghana had beaten fucking cameroon, then Ghana would have won the cup, now Egypt will win it.
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    Please when will wakaso know where to commit fouls like that..... I like him paa because so far he's the only player playing with a high level of energy but when will he know where to commit fouls ...... areas like that are like a penalty to ..... messi the Argentine wizard.... And any good team that is better in set pieces than Ghana will always punish you for those kind of fouls..
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:15 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • **** YOU AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    I don't know if this makes it more painful for Ghana or not, but Cameroon is Egypt's bitch. Egypt beats cameroon all day and Ghana always beat Egypt when it matters, so if Ghana had beaten fucking cameroon, then Ghana would have won the cup, now Egypt will win it.
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    Please when will wakaso know where to commit fouls like that..... I like him paa because so far he's the only player playing with a high level of energy but when will he know where to commit fouls ...... areas like that are like a penalty to ..... messi the Argentine wizard.... And any good team that is better in set pieces than Ghana will always punish you for those kind of fouls..
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:15 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    So when will wakaso know where to commit fouls
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    Anyways friends, take the pain like real men, but 35 years is just too much for a quality team like Ghana. Keep working hard, you have the players, just something small is missing. Hire Herve Renard. HR does very well with black players. Morocco is weak and they don't work hard. Zambia was average, but worked hard and played as a team and that is why we won it in 2012, as for Ivory Coast, they just had skill so they won it in 2013, so Ghana with the kind of players that comes out of Ghana, you guys might win it with HR. Avram Grant was suspect from the beginning of the hire.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • **** YOU AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    I don't know if this makes it more painful for Ghana or not, but Cameroon is Egypt's bitch. Egypt beats cameroon all day and Ghana always beat Egypt when it matters, so if Ghana had beaten fucking cameroon, then Ghana would have won the cup, now Egypt will win it.
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    Please when will wakaso know where to commit fouls like that..... I like him paa because so far he's the only player playing with a high level of energy but when will he know where to commit fouls ...... areas like that are like a penalty to ..... messi the Argentine wizard.... And any good team that is better in set pieces than Ghana will always punish you for those kind of fouls..
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:15 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    So when will wakaso know where to commit fouls
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    Anyways friends, take the pain like real men, but 35 years is just too much for a quality team like Ghana. Keep working hard, you have the players, just something small is missing. Hire Herve Renard. HR does very well with black players. Morocco is weak and they don't work hard. Zambia was average, but worked hard and played as a team and that is why we won it in 2012, as for Ivory Coast, they just had skill so they won it in 2013, so Ghana with the kind of players that comes out of Ghana, you guys might win it with HR. Avram Grant was suspect from the beginning of the hire.
  • Nana(RSA) says:
    February 02, 2017 09:30 pm
    What was our game plan today Mr Grant? What is it about you finding it hard to make substitution? Asamoah Gyan should have been introduced long time ago, right at the beginning of first half. Wakaso is a good player but it was obvious he was going to mess us up today and should have been spoken to. Avram Grant is not a good Coach, his contract should not be renewed. Mr Brimah, l hope you are not going to insult me, but you are not a good keeper, you should have come up and clear the second goal. Your positioning, decision-making must be worked on. Take it in good faith and work on it. My country Ghana, what is next? Very sad day!
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • **** YOU AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    I don't know if this makes it more painful for Ghana or not, but Cameroon is Egypt's bitch. Egypt beats cameroon all day and Ghana always beat Egypt when it matters, so if Ghana had beaten fucking cameroon, then Ghana would have won the cup, now Egypt will win it.
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    Please when will wakaso know where to commit fouls like that..... I like him paa because so far he's the only player playing with a high level of energy but when will he know where to commit fouls ...... areas like that are like a penalty to ..... messi the Argentine wizard.... And any good team that is better in set pieces than Ghana will always punish you for those kind of fouls..
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:15 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    So when will wakaso know where to commit fouls
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    Anyways friends, take the pain like real men, but 35 years is just too much for a quality team like Ghana. Keep working hard, you have the players, just something small is missing. Hire Herve Renard. HR does very well with black players. Morocco is weak and they don't work hard. Zambia was average, but worked hard and played as a team and that is why we won it in 2012, as for Ivory Coast, they just had skill so they won it in 2013, so Ghana with the kind of players that comes out of Ghana, you guys might win it with HR. Avram Grant was suspect from the beginning of the hire.
  • Nana(RSA) says:
    February 02, 2017 09:30 pm
    What was our game plan today Mr Grant? What is it about you finding it hard to make substitution? Asamoah Gyan should have been introduced long time ago, right at the beginning of first half. Wakaso is a good player but it was obvious he was going to mess us up today and should have been spoken to. Avram Grant is not a good Coach, his contract should not be renewed. Mr Brimah, l hope you are not going to insult me, but you are not a good keeper, you should have come up and clear the second goal. Your positioning, decision-making must be worked on. Take it in good faith and work on it. My country Ghana, what is next? Very sad day!
  • OGYA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:39 pm
    Now for All those kiss asses at GSN for GFA, why don't you now crown Nyantakyi and Sani Daara for a good job done. Pathetic individuals holding Ghana FA hostage. Shaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaame on alllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll of you
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:05 pm
    Ghana oo, come eat Kenke with us in Zambia. How do you fail to win nations cup with Zambia and Nigeria not being there? What a let down.
  • Asamoah says:
    February 02, 2017 09:06 pm
    35years and still counting. I guess two generations will pass before Ghana can win the AFCON.
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:09 pm
    This was even made easy with Ivory coast and Algeria not making it to the Qfinals, and as always, ghana finds a way to choke. You guys need to hire Herve Renard, he will make you f00ls relevant again, until then, lets enjoy kenke, fried fish and eggs and shittu. Thats good food there, good night Ghana people, we Zambians feel your pain.
  • **** YOU AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:13 pm
    I don't know if this makes it more painful for Ghana or not, but Cameroon is Egypt's bitch. Egypt beats cameroon all day and Ghana always beat Egypt when it matters, so if Ghana had beaten fucking cameroon, then Ghana would have won the cup, now Egypt will win it.
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    Please when will wakaso know where to commit fouls like that..... I like him paa because so far he's the only player playing with a high level of energy but when will he know where to commit fouls ...... areas like that are like a penalty to ..... messi the Argentine wizard.... And any good team that is better in set pieces than Ghana will always punish you for those kind of fouls..
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:14 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:15 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • nii adjei says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    So when will wakaso know where to commit fouls
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    Anyways friends, take the pain like real men, but 35 years is just too much for a quality team like Ghana. Keep working hard, you have the players, just something small is missing. Hire Herve Renard. HR does very well with black players. Morocco is weak and they don't work hard. Zambia was average, but worked hard and played as a team and that is why we won it in 2012, as for Ivory Coast, they just had skill so they won it in 2013, so Ghana with the kind of players that comes out of Ghana, you guys might win it with HR. Avram Grant was suspect from the beginning of the hire.
  • Nana(RSA) says:
    February 02, 2017 09:30 pm
    What was our game plan today Mr Grant? What is it about you finding it hard to make substitution? Asamoah Gyan should have been introduced long time ago, right at the beginning of first half. Wakaso is a good player but it was obvious he was going to mess us up today and should have been spoken to. Avram Grant is not a good Coach, his contract should not be renewed. Mr Brimah, l hope you are not going to insult me, but you are not a good keeper, you should have come up and clear the second goal. Your positioning, decision-making must be worked on. Take it in good faith and work on it. My country Ghana, what is next? Very sad day!
  • OGYA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:39 pm
    Now for All those kiss asses at GSN for GFA, why don't you now crown Nyantakyi and Sani Daara for a good job done. Pathetic individuals holding Ghana FA hostage. Shaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaame on alllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll of you
  • Nightman says:
    February 02, 2017 10:39 pm
    So is Ghana cursed or what? I just don't understand and will never understand.Even Cameroun with young and inexperience players too we fucked up again big time.Well the signs were there in our early games that all was not well but we swept it under the carpet. Honestly the results is a true reflection of the game.No homework again can help us to win the cup.Just let us accept the fact that we have been cursed from winning the cup so that we do not throw so much money away in the name of bonuses and unnecessary camping.Indeed we are cursed to win the trophy.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations