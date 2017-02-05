Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Match Report: Cameroon 2-1 Egypt - Vincent Aboubakar brilliance wins Cameroon fifth AFCON trophy

Published on: 05 February 2017

A brilliantly taken 88th minute stunner by Vincent Abubakar won Cameroon their fifth Afcon trophy ending their 15 years wait.

Egypt looked set for their eighth trophy after Mohammed Elneny put them ahead in the 22nd minute with an excellently taken drive which left goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa stunned.

The Indomitable Lions failed to level the scoring before the break but a spirited Cameroonian side returned with an improved performance in the second half.

Nicolas N’Koulou out-jumped his markers to head home a supersonic drive from a Benjamin Moukandjo free kick to level the scores in the 59th minute.

But Egypt's greatest disappointment came when Vincent Abubakar intelligently drove home a beautiful volley in the 88th minute to end the Pharaohs target of an eighth trophy.

It’s the first time Egypt have been defeated in the final since 1952 and Cameroon now become the second most successful side in the tournament’s history.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment
  • Assisi says:
    February 05, 2017 09:35 pm
    Kudos Cameroon. You made my day.
  • Selfmade says:
    February 05, 2017 09:42 pm
    Nigeria, zambia, egypt has all won the modern version of this cup whiles ghana is yet to win but the moat amazing thing is that, when ghana was at 4, cameroon was at two bf they won it twice! When ghana was at 4, naija was at 2! It gurts so much that, with talent and the money that haa been pumped into the nat team, they still choke!! If we dont start to change certain things, we ll continue to choke! DEDE AYEW.... All that this fella wants is to be the captain of the team and nothing else! His personnel ambitions has cloud his sense of judgement and even of he is having a poor game the coaches are scared to sub! He is too arrogant and in this afcon, he wasnt fit and was very lazy! What even hurt me is his collar always up paying attention to it than play football# We need a total overhaul and all these players should be drop and build a new bleed of players!
  • NOW WHICH COUNTRY IS LOOKING STUPID? GHANA says:
    February 05, 2017 09:56 pm
    The Cameroonians were not even considered AT ALL TO WIN but yet they did. Ghanaian players should just shut the **** up and stop talking about winning the AFCON and play the Game to win. Our players talk too much about winning the AFCON and yet we do not do what is necessary to win. When the time came for AFCON Nyantakyi and his cronies interfere with selection, they never let the coach do his job and they constantly dictates to him who not to call and who to call. Nyantakyi have to leave. He is the reason Ghana is not winning
  • NYANTAKYI< THE CANCER WITHIN GHANA SPORTS says:
    February 05, 2017 09:59 pm
    The Cameroonians were not even considered AT ALL TO WIN but yet they did. Ghanaian players should just shut the **** up and stop talking about winning the AFCON and play the Game to win. Our players talk too much about winning the AFCON and yet we do not do what is necessary to win. When the time came for AFCON Nyantakyi and his cronies interfere with selection, they never let the coach do his job and they constantly dictates to him who not to call and who to call. Nyantakyi have to leave. He is the reason Ghana is not winning

