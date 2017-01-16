Match Report: DR Congo 1-0 Morocco - Junior Kabananga fires Leopards to top of Group C

DR Congo's Leopards have assumed leadership of Group C following their deserving 1-0 win over Morocco in clash on Monday night in Oyem.

Kazakhstan-based forward Junior Kabananga struck the solitary goal of the game to stun Herve Renard's side.

Congo knew they could go top of the group after watching Togo hold the title-holders Ivory Coast to a 0-0 stalemate in the Group C opener.

The winners were reduced to ten men when Vita Club defender Lomalisa Mutambala was sent off in the 81st minute after picking a double-booking.

Congo will face the Ivory Coast in their next clash with the Elephants determined to pick their first win of the tournament.

