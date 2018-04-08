Match Report: Dreams FC 0-0 Karela United - Dreams fail to bounce back to winning ways

Dreams FC failed to make the most of home court as they were held to a pulsating goalless stalemate by Karela United in Dawu on Sunday.

With the odds stacked firmly against them, the Nzemaland-based club put up a spirited performance to steal a point and remain on course for a respectable finish on their debut league season.

The hosts should have won and won convincingly but that was not the case due to their lacklustre attitude in front of goal.

They dominated and created the chances but failed to convert them, leaving them without a win in consecutive games.

Dreams remain third with eight points while Karela occupy 9th spot.

