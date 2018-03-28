Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Wa All Stars- Sharani Zubeiru's early minute strike enough to down All Stars

Dreams FC continued their impressive start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League season after they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Wa All Stars in Week 3 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Still Believe lads, who are yet to taste defeat in this season's Ghana league, started the game aggressively as they attacked their opponents with their high-octane tactics.

Coach Karim Zito's side deservedly got their noses in front after budding striker Sharani Zubeiru fought off two defenders of Wa All Stars to blast his shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.

The Northerners came back from the break with the aim of restoring as they deployed the high intensity tactics but Dreams FC curtailed their incessant attacks.

But Dreams nearly extended their advantage in the 49th minute after a mistake by Rshid Alhassan but goalkeeper Seidu saved his blushes as he punches Samuel Pimpong's lofty over the waiting head of Sharani Zubeiru.

Wa All Stars came a whisker away from netting the equalizer but Jeffrey Degorl's fierce strike went just wide. Sharani Zubeiru could have given Dreams the cushioning midway through the half but his poor shot was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Seidu.

In the 67th minute, Wa All Stars thought they had a penalty after Degorl was tripped in the box by Godfred Asamoah but referee Daniel Laryea waved it off to the chagrin of the visitors fans.

Goalkeeper Seidu's heroics to deny Zubeiru and Eric Gawu's close-shave miss meant the scoreline stayed the same as the game ended 1-0 for Dreams FC.

