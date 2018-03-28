MATCH REPORT: Dreams FC 1-0 Wa All Stars - Stupendous Sharani powers Dreams FC to pip Wa All Stars

Zuberu Sharani laced his boots, stepped up his show and carried Dreams FC on his shoulders by scoring the only goal of the game to grab the all-important win against Wa All Stars to go on top of the Ghana Premier League table.

Sharani who grabbed the match winner for the Still Believe lads in their opener against Elmina Sharks found the back of the net under ten minutes to cement an unbeatable run for his side.

It was not long until Dreams FC scored the opening goal of the game through striker Zuberu Sharani after a mix up in the Wa All Stars defence.

Dreams FC continued to dominate play in the first half and created several chances to double the lead but failed to make it count and that was how the first half ended.

The second half started with Wa All Stars looking to equalise but Dreams FC quickly pulled themselves together to take control of the half and as things in the first half panned out, Dreams FC created more goal scoring opportunities but still failed to make it count; goalscorer, Zuberu Sharani the main culprit.

Wa All Stars failed to create any real chances to trouble Dreams FC and that’s how the game ended.

This win means Dreams FC are now joint second on 7 points with WAFA SC and just 2 points of leaders, Ashgold.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)