Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 Bechem United- Crabs swerves the Hunters in a cagey battle

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Stephen Bentil's goal secured a 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on week 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

The midfielder reacted quickly after Nicholas Gyan header came back off the upright and tapped home to make the difference shortly before the break.

The Hunters were left to rue an astonishing miss in the second half, though, as Amed You're missed a sitter with the goal gaping as Vincenzo Annese's side suffered a slim defeat in Cape Coast.

The win takes the Crabs to 4th position with 26 points after 18 games.

