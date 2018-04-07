Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 Bechem United - Crabs held by Hunters in Obuasi

Ebusua Dwarfs missed the chance to record their first win in four games as they let slip a lead to draw 1-1 with Bechem United at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

Despite playing away from home, Dwarfs put themselves in good stead for full spoils but conceded late to Bechem.

Solomon Okudzeto opened the scoring in the second half with a superb strike but with less than 10 minutes to end proceedings Bechem were awarded a penalty. Daniel Egyin stepped up and converted with aplomb to earn the Hunters valuable point.

Dwarfs finished the game with 10 men as Isaac Donkor was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Dwarfs remain 10th on the table with five points while Bechem are a place above with same points.

