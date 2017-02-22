Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 1:1 Hearts of Oak- Crabs frustrate draw masters in Cape Coast

Hearts of Oak could only pick up a point against Dwarfs as the search for their first three points of the season continued. The Phobians drew their first two games of the season and where looking for their first three points.

The Phobians started with a three man attack that had Cosmos Dauda, Patrick Razak and Samuel Yeboah clearly in search of their first goal of the season after firing blank in the first two games of the season.

Dwarfs themselves had Inusah Musah who had joined the crabs on loan from the Phobians on loan. Bonney and Mensah were also in the starting line-up as the Cape Coast based club also looked to maintain their strong home form.

But it was Malik Akowuah who asked the first question on the day with a drive from the center of the pitch but his effort was well gathered by goalkeeper in post for the Dwarfs.

The next clear cut action was a goal after some neat foot work from Thomas Abbey allow Patrick Razak through to slot home the first goal of the game. That was the first time the Phobians has scored this season and it came at the third time of asking.

The score line remained the same till the second half where the home side responded with their own goal and got a deserved equalizer on the 47th minute thanks to Nicholas Gyan-it was no less than they deserved as they started the second half brightly.

The score line remained the same despite a serious will and effort from both teams to at least give it a go and pick up all three points.

Young Daniel Kodie was given the opportunity in the last fifteen minutes to steal all three points but his effort was so feeble and lacked the desire to go on and it was well gathered.

The draw means the Phobians have picked up three points from their first three games of the season.

