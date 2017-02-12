Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 Bolga All Stars - Mysterious Boys baptize debutantes in newly-built Cape Coast Stadium

Ebusua Dwarfs baptized Bolga Stars 3-1 as their welcome game to the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the newly-built Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Joseph Esso was at the end of a true breathtaking display by the Crabs to prod home the opener in the 5th minute.

Issahaku Waheed pulled even for the debutantes when he brilliantly rolled through the defence to finish off in style. Defender Christopher Bonney and Nicolas Gyan were key in the build up to the opening goal.

But Dwarfs had their own plans as Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha edged his side on to go for the kill.

Albert Hammond restored the lead for Dwarfs when he scored netted with a shot from the edge of the box.

Osman Mohammed nailed the coffin of the debutantes and blighted their hopes as he maintained his composure to score the third goal.

