Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 Elmina Sharks- Crabs claim bragging rights in Sharks derby humbling

Ebusua Dwarfs battered and defeated Elmina Sharks 3-1 in week 16 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The Dwarfs dominated the opening minutes of the game but could not break the stubborn defense of Sharks.

But it wasn't long for them to break the deadlock after Isaac Kwain's 12th minute curling drive, which deceived Sharks goalkeeper Francis Arthur.

Dwarfs doubled their lead in the 25th minute courtesy Mohammed Osman's close finish.

The away side failed to threaten Dwarfs as the game turned one-sided encounter after captain Nicholas Gyan increased the home side's lead to 3-0 in the 35th minute before wasting a penalty in the dying minutes of the first half.

Dwarfs were awarded their second penalty of the encounter in the 66th minute but Nicholas Gyan again blasted his effort way off target.