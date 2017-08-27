Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 Liberty Professionals- Crabs win big to send Liberty into danger zone

Ebusua Dwarfs ended their three matches home winless streak with an emphatic 3-1 victory over struggling Liberty Professionals at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

The home side had a goal disallowed by referee Justice Opoku very early in the first half.

The visitors then took the lead in 34th minute after Benjamin Eshun connected a pass from Simon Zibo.

The lead lasted for only one minute after central defender Kingsley Nteng equalized with a sublime free-kick.

Alhaji Mustapha Faisal doubled the advantage in the 45th minute.

With few minutes to end proceedings, Christopher Bonney completed the scoreline with an assist by Albert Hammond.

Liberty Professionals move straight into the relegation zone after this loss.

By Nuhu Adams

