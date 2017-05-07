Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 4-1 AshantiGold- Crabs crush Miners to go fifth

Ebusua Dwarfs questioned AshantiGold's Premier League status after posting a mammoth 4-1 win at home on Sunday.

Raphael Mensah bagged a brace to named official Man of the Match at the Cape Coast Stadium.

His first was in the 12th minute but Prince Owusu equalize six minutes later for the visitors.

Mensah restored Dwarfs lead in the 29th minute to go into the break.

After the interval striker Joseph Esso made it three-nil and substitute Solomon Gyasi put the final nail in the AshantiGold coffin.

Dwarfs improved to fifth place on the table.

