Match Report: Eleven Wonders 2-1 WAFA SC- Techiman side step up in second half to hand WAFA fourth straight defeat

Techiman Eleven Wonders put up an intensified second half display to deepen the woes WAFA with a 2-1 win at the Nana Ameyaw Park on Sunday.

All the three goals came in the second half and the Academy paid for some naivety at the back.

As early as the fourth minute, Charles Boateng went close to find the back of the net but side-netted his effort.

The striker rounding up an on-rushing John Moosie and drifted to the right but his effort was off target.

Two minutes later, Wonders were handed an opportunity to open the scoring with a free-kick from 20 yards.

But captain Abu Dauda delivered a free-kick against the wall and it was eventually hooked away.

Again, the home team came knocking at the door and this time it was scary for WAFA.

Striker Cisse Salifu was properly checked by Youssoufou Atte at the far post and his header to a well delivered cross from the right wing missed target on 35 minutes.

WAFA got a counter attack with Charles Boateng leading it- he released Amate whose attempt at goal was deflected for a corner.

Then it was Wonders who came back Lack of communication at the back between Ayi and Nuhu on an in-swinger. The ball dropped for Kwaku Adu whose low shot missed.

In the second half, Eleven Wonders better and were on top of the game but they had to wait until after the hour mark to get a goal.

Substitute Yusif Hussein had a lot of time to cut in from the right onto his left foot to smash home for the opener. Ayi had his view blocked by the forest of legs.

Two minutes, Wonders doubled the lead as if WAFA were dazed by the opening goal.

This time it was Emmanuel Boahene met a cross that swept the face of the WAFA area at the far side to make it 2-0.

WAFA had nothing to lose at this point so centre back Mohammed Alhassan joined the attack and finished off a move thanks to a deflected header by header Dauda.

Eleven Wonders XI : John Moosie, Cisse Salifu, Kwadwo Amoako, Wahid Issahaku, Kwaku Adu, Emmanuel Boahene, Abu Dauda, Fuseini Ganiu, Isaac Baah, Alex Asamoah, Fuseini Alidu

Subs: Emmanuel Kwamena, Benjamin Owusu, Collins Ameyaw, Francis Antwi, Baba Ali, Francis Larbi

WAFA: Richmond Ayi-Mohammed Alhassan, Musah Nuhu, Francis Boateng, Youssoufou Atte- Umar Basiru, Fofana Ibrahim, Prosper Ahiabu-Charles Boateng, Haruna Jamal, Justice Amate.

Subs: Ato Bilson, Konadu Yiadom, Adam Inusah, Ransford Darko, Richard Danso, Gideon Akunnor, Augustine Boakye.

