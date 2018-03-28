Match Report: Eleven Wonders 3-1 Bechem United- Abdul Wahab the hero as Wonders thump sorry Hunters

Techiman Eleven Wonders picked their first three points in the Ghana Premier League after beating Bechem United 3-1 at the Nana Ameyaw Park on Wednesday.

The newly promoted side, who have picked a point in the ongoing league, were impressive against the Hunters as they defeated them 3-0 at their home ground.

Abdul Wahab put the hosts ahead on the 30th minute mark through the spot kick after he was tripped by Seth Sowah.

Just four minutes later, Vincent Adu-Gyamfi extended the Wonder Boys' advantage as he fired his low shot past goalkeeper Asempah on the edge of the area.

Techiman Eleven Wonders continued to torment the sorry Hunters and netted his side's third goal in the 52nd minute courtesy Abdul Wahab.

In the 86th minute, Maxwell Frimpong scored a consolation for the visitors as the game ended 3-1 in favour of Eleven Wonders.

