Match Report: Elmina Sharks 1-0 Asante Kotoko - Sharks leave Porcupine Warriors title bid in tatters

Asante Kotoko title aspirations were dealt a hammer blow on Wednesday following a surprise defeat at the hands of Elmina Sharks.

The Porcupine Warriors were expected to close the gap between themselves and the top with a victory but instead produced an uninspiring performance to lose 1-0.

Kotoko are nine points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars with four matches remaining.

Joseph Mensah’s second half strike was all Sharks needed to claim their first ever win over Kotoko. Mensah grabbed the goal in the 62nd minute.

The win has all but sealed Sharks stay in the topflight after a complicated debut campaign.

