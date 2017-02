Elmina Sharks recorded their first win on the Ghanaian top-flight after beating Tema Youth 1-0 at the Nduom Stadium on Sunday.

Isaac Mensah left it late to strike the winner for Kobina Amissah's men.

Sharks piled the pressure on the visitors but failed to score in the opening half.

The Harbour Warriors defended gallantly until Mensah managed to break the deadlock in the dying embers of the game.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)