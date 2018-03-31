Match Report: Elmina Sharks 2-0 WAFA SC- Sharks first win hands Academy Boys season's first defeat

WAFA SC suffered their first defeat of the season in the 2-0 reverse against Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday night.

Sharks opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Benjamin Arthur headed in a Richard Mpong free-kick from the right.

The second goal was similar- also from a free-kick- which saw Ofoe Ofotsu head down for Daniel Obeng Crentsil to slot home.

Sharks have also registered their first win of the campaign after defeat at Dreams FC and a home draw with Aduana Stars.

But the second half delayed for some 46 minutes after the floodlights went off due to a power outage.

