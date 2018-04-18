Ghanaian champions Aduana qualify for CAF Confederation Cup group stage for first time

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars advanced to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in their history despite losing 2-1 at Fosa Juniors of Madagascar on Wednesday.

The Ogya Lads advance on a 7-3 aggregate victory thanks to their emphatic 6-1 first-leg victory over the Southern African side.

The Dormaa=based side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Stade Rademananjara to Fosa Juniors in the second leg of the playoffs on Wednesday afternoon.

But despite the loss, the Fire Boys have become the first team from Ghana to make the group stage of an African club competition since Medeama in 2016.

The home side took an early lead through courtesy a spot-kick. They added another goal to make it 2-0 ten minutes into the second half.

Nathaniel Asamoah pulled one for Aduana Stars in the 68th minute.

In the dying embers of the game, Joseph Addo made a wonderful save to deny the Malagasy side from the spot.

Aduana join AS Vita Club, Al Masry, USM Alger and ASEC Mimosas to make the group stages of this year's Confederation Cup.

The group stage draw is slated for 21st April 2018 at Cairo.

