Match Report: Gabon 1-1 Burkina Faso- Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang keeps hosts in contention with penalty

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty rescued a point for Gabon against Burkina Faso in their Group A match which finished 1-1.

Gabon looked like they would continue to suffer, after drawing in their opening match with Cameroon.

Though they dominated from the start, they found themselves a goal down when they failed to deal with a long ball from one of their own corners, and Prejuce Nakoulma prodded home.

Gabon were fortunate to equalise when Kouakou Herve Koffi conceded a witless penalty, giving the chance for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score his second in two games.

In the second half, both sides had chances, but excellent stops from the 'keepers kept the scores level.

This was the third consecutive Group A match to finish 1-1.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)