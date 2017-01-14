Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Match Report: Gabon 1-1 Guinea Bissau- Late equalizer helps debutants peg back tournament hosts

Published on: 14 January 2017
Rudinilson Silva of Guinea Bissau fouled by Malick Evouna of Gabon uring the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Gabon and Guinea Bissau at the Libreville Stadium in Gabon on 14 January 2017 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Juary Soares's late equaliser held hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw by Guinea-Bissau in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked to have put Gabon on course for three points when he popped up at the back post early in the second half to help in Denis Bouanga's cross-shot.

But the host nation never found fluency, with rank outsiders Guinea-Bissau posing a particular threat from set pieces.

Gabon paid for their failure to finish the game off in the 90th minute when Soares sent a glancing header past Didier Ovono to secure a share of the spoils.

Boos rang out when the final whistle blew, and Gabon must up their game against Burkina Faso and Cameroon to avoid an early exit from their own tournament.

  • anokwale says:
    January 14, 2017 08:58 pm
    I hope the Ghana team was watching. Make sure to concentrate throughout the match. Gabon fell asleep at the last second and that cost them.

