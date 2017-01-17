Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Match Report: Ghana 1-0 Uganda - Black Stars edge Cranes with Andre Ayew penalty

Published on: 17 January 2017

Andre Ayew scored from the spot as listless Ghana produced a nervy and uninspired 1-0 win over Uganda in their opening 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D opener in Port-Gentil on Tuesday.

The Ghanaians managed to stay afloat after a spirited second half display from the Cranes.

Ghana coach Avram Grant heaved a sigh of relief with several questions marks about the ability of his team to go all the way.

Andre Ayew opened the scoring from the spot kick in the 30th minutes after Asamoah Gyan was tucked by Isaac Insinde.

The West Ham United made no mistakes as he converted to give the Ghanaians the lead in Port-Gentil.

It was Andre's 7th goal at the Africa Cup of Nations to equal Asamoah Gyan and Osei Kofi as Ghana's all time leading scorer at the continental showpiece.

The Black Stars could have scored more with Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan coming close in the first half.

But it was the Cranes who asked several questions in the earl exchanges with Ghana right-back Harrison Afful struggling to contain the pace and trickery of Joseph Ochaya.

The East Africans looked more positive on the left flak with Tony Mawejje making things uncomfortable for the Black Stars.

Ghana began to find their rhythm by building up slowly from the back with John Boye and Daniel Amartey as the Cranes created a huge wall at the heart of the park.

Amartey's tendency to go upfront created void in the midfield which allowed the Cranes easy access to the ball.

Gyan came close in the 15th minute as he heads wide inches off the target after a sweet cross from Harrison Afful with Amartey not covering quickly.

Atsu moved away from his marker into the box but his cross was intercepted for a corner - great opportunity to open the scoring on the 17th minute mark.

Again the Newcastle United wideman created space to fire from close range but effort skyrockets.

Perhaps the biggest chance fell to Andre Ayew who missed with a miscued shot before he made amends from the spot kick.

Coach Avram Grant was forced to replace Abdul Baba Rahman as the Schalke defender's ankle kicked as he attempted to stretch for the ball, falling to the ground in one move-turned and signaled to the bench to be substituted.

Versatile Anderlecht man Frank Acheampong replaced him slotted in nicely, provided cover from the left-back for 'shaky' goalkeeper Razak Brimah.

Uganda had the perfect chance to pull parity but Isaac Insinde touch from a great cross was too feeble to worry Ghana.

The second half belong to the Cranes who brought several legs forward in search of the equalizer, forcing Amartey and Boye to make many clearances.

But the Ghanaians defence held their verve to grind out an important first win against their recent nemesis.

Grant substitution did little to enhance his image after he was booed for replacing Asamoah Gyan with Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.

Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew will come under a lot of flak for his perceived poor performance against the Cranes.

The Black Stars will next battle Mali in their second group game.

 

 

 

Comments

This article has 7 comment(s), give your comment
  • OGYA says:
    January 17, 2017 06:08 pm
    I am sorry but this Ghanaian Black Star team is Horrible. Are you kidding me that their only goal is a gift from the Ugandans?. The Black Star mystique is totally gone. Avram Grant is a piece of shit
  • Tex says:
    January 17, 2017 06:13 pm
    The overall performance was uninspiring. It's like an ingredient is missing from the recipe. Nevertheless, it seemed to me that in the second half, the team was lethargic coming out of the locker room, and it did not help that the ref was allowing Uganda to get away with a lot of fouls. Ghana should have been aggressive and taken the game to them, even it meant getting a yellow card because this game could have gotten really chippy. Fight fire with fire, and the only person who I saw fighting back was Wakaso, everyone else seemed to be waiting for the ref to call something. This is AFCON, not Europe, adjust to the game and take it to your opponent.
  • Hornkampf says:
    January 17, 2017 06:14 pm
    @OGYA... I totally agree!!! It is obvious that he has no idea of what he's doing! no tactics at all!!
  • Anokwale says:
    January 17, 2017 06:25 pm
    First, I thank God we survived that second half. A win is a win. This is a tournament. My issue is with Grant. He simply does not know how and when to substitute. I believe that in the 60th minute we could have taken out Jordan and put in Assifuah. This game needed and insurance goal. Luckily, Uganda simply did not have the talent. I take this as a friendly warm up that happens to give us three points. Let us hope for improvement. Jordan must go to the bench. Atsu is good but we cannot continue the one way predictable offense through him.
  • chale says:
    January 17, 2017 06:27 pm
    hmmm i watched the match andd.....im disappointed.. we didnt play as we normally used to... our "brazillianness" is gone! where are the flare,..tricks..nice passing..and goals? as usual Ghana came up slowly...it took them 10 min to get warmed up - the rest of the first half was good but the second half....really?? that's no good football! and whyyyyy taking all strikers out? anyways i hope the next game the coach will use ofori, yiadom en tetteh instead of jordan ghana was lucky to get a win without Uganda scoring us nevertheless... we won the game. that is the most important.; Atsu well done! Partey well done! andre well done!
  • john akpa says:
    January 17, 2017 06:43 pm
    Gerard Nus is not an ex professional footballer !!! Is he putting them through vigorous exercises in the morning of games ? The players will be tired in the second half of matches if you do that !!
  • OGYA says:
    January 17, 2017 06:44 pm
    I am sorry but this Ghanaian Black Star team is Horrible. Are you kidding me that their only goal is a gift from the Ugandans?. The Black Star mystique is totally gone. The players have no control of the ball, they were all over the place playing mostly backward passes and just kicking the ball with no plan in mind. Their passes were abysmal, whilst Avram Grant and his assistants were just chilling and enjoying the mediocre performance of their team. This is what you get when you put a lazy bum like Nyantakyi in charge. This idiot is the reason why the Black Stars are what they are. And now they want to make it look like Nii Lante Vanderpuye was the problem. Ghanaians rise up and rescue your Black Stars, the Brazillians of Africa soccer from these 3 stooges Nyantakyi, Sanni Daara and Avram Grant

