MATCH REPORT: Ghana 1-1 Benin - Black Stars B held at home by spirited Benin

A spirited Benin side held the Ghana's home-based Black Stars to a 1-1 stalemate in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

An early strike by Benin striker Ogoulola Ibrahim was cancelled by Awal Mohammed's spot kick before the break.

A miscalculation from Ghana goalie Richard Ofori left a dangling ball in front of a running Ibrahim who drove a powerful shot to give the visitors the lead.

The Ghanaians pressed harder for the equaliser but the Beninoires defended excellently to deny them the equaliser.

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil had to make an early bow for Zakaria Mumuni to replace him due to an injury.

A few minutes to end the first half, Patrick Razak was brought down in the box after he swiftly turned round his marker but Prosper Adii was right there to give Ghana a penalty.

Awal Mohammed stood behind the ball and sent the Benin goalie the wrong way to restore parity before the break.

Ghana returned from the break with four substitutions to strengthen their side in a game that was hugely marred by an earlier rain.

Ghana kept the heat on the visitors forcing right back Osseni Ayide to commit another bookable offence to take an early shower given Ghana a numerical advantage.

The ten-man Beninoires side resorted to delaying time to chew off the exciting game when they were under the heat.

The visitors were in a jubilant mood after the final whistle in a game they resorted to delaying.

Black Stars line up against Benin

Richard Ofori

Fatawu Mohammed

Daniel Darkwah

Samuel Sarfo

Awal Mohammed

Gideon Waja/ Daniel Lomotey

Patrick Razak/ Thomas Abbey

Majeed Ashmeru/ Isaac Twum

Winful Cobbinah/ Joseph Esso

Derrick Sasraku/Stephen Sarfo

Joseph Paintsil/ Zakaria Mumuni

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

