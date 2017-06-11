Match Report: Ghana 5-0 Ethiopia - Dwamena hits brace as Kwesi Appiah's second stint gets off to perfect start

Black Stars got off to a flying start in Kwesi Appiah’s second stint as head coach as they battered Ethiopia 5-0 in their opening 2019 Africa cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara stadium.

Skipper Asamoh Gyan scored his 50th Ghana goal while Raphael Dwamena on his debut hit a superb brace as the senior national team claimed a comfortable victory.

But the star of performer of the match was Thomas Agyepong. The NAC Breda ace was near unplayable, as he dazzled on the right and left flanks, giving Ethiopian defenders one hell of a time.

The Black Stars took the lead in the 10th minute as their relentless early pressure paid off. Skipper Asmoah Gyan applied the finishing touch to a delightful cross by Thomas Agyepong. The goal was Gyan’s 50th for the Ghana – no player has been able to such achieve such feet.

One quickly became two as defender John Boye scored a sensational second. The Turkish-based defender scored a striker esque goal. He found little space in the box, turned very well and curled the ball past Abel Mamo.

Ghana despite having a comfortable lead continued to dominate and dictate play with Ebenezer Ofori and Thomas Agyepong giving the Ethiopian defence one hell of a time. The Walia ibex will finally attack in the 29th minute but shot by Shemeles Bekele failed to threaten goalkeeper Richard Ofori. The WA All Stars shot stopper was virtually on a holiday.

Thereafter, the tempo of the game dropped slightly, as Black Stars controlled possession but were unable to make it count around the box.

However, with four minutes to recess, Ebenezer Ofori scored an eye-catching goal. The Vfb Stuttgart man smashed a powerful strike into the roof of Ethiopia.

Two minutes after recess, striker Raphael Dwamena opened his Black Stars account when he tapped home from close range as he was first to react on lose ball in the box. Before the FC Zurich man grabbed his brace on 60 minutes.

Ethiopia tried to find a consolation goal but the Black Stars held on to give coach Kwesi Appiah a winning start and also go top of Group F.

