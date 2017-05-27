Match Report: Great Olympics 1-0 Berekum Chelsea- Substitute Cofie Bekoe give Wonder Club winning start in second round

Great Olympics came their survival campaign a boost with a slim 1-0 win over ten-man Berekum Chelsea on Saturday in Accra.

Substitute Cofie Bekoe came off the pitch to drill home from inside the box on 58 minutes.

In the first half the opportunities were few but Berekum Chelsea had two chances with Stephen Sarfo and Justice Anane fluffing their lines.

On 37 minutes rasta-haired striker Sarfo hit the side post with a low grounder after a ball was dinged inside the box.

Left back Anane went in for a volley from close range and that went over the frame.

Earlier, Paul Fiatsi made a run but he scooped the ball over goalkeeper Moosie

A glorious opportunity fell to striker Kwame Boateng, who replaced Ivorian Kapplaka, but shockingly smashed his it wide.

Boateng again had another chances but this time Chelsea defender Bonsu smothered the dangerous with a sliding tackle inside the box for a corner-kick.

In injury time, right Osei Bonsu was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

