Match Report: Great Olympics 2-0 Asante Kotoko Wonder club compound Porcupines problems

Great Olympics returned to winning ways by deepening the woes of Asante Kotoko with a convincing win at the Accra sports stadium.

The Wonder club put up a brave performance to dispatch listless Kotoko 2-0. A result that extends Kotoko's winless run to seven games and ensures Olympics have their first win in a month.

A goal in each half was all Olympics needed to damage Frimpong Manso's chances of staying on as head coach of Kotoko with rumoured foreign trainers in line to takeover the job.

The home team looked more determined and stronger from the blast of referee Awal Mohammed's whistle with the Porcupine Warriors struggling to catch up.

In a half of few chances, Great Olympics made theirs count as they took a commanding lead to the break. Paul Fatsi, left unmarked in the box, volleyed home after Kotoko failed to defend a well taken corner kick.

Francis Atsu Dzokpata will add the second in the 77th minute to dent any hope of Kotoko salvaging a point.

Kotoko though hit the back of the net but goal was rightly ruled for offside.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)