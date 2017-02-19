Match Report: Hearts of Oak 0-0 Medema- Yellow and Mauve’s hold lackluster Phobians

Hearts of Oak’s quest for their first three points of the season continued after they could only play out a 0-0 draw game against visiting Medeama SC.

The Phobians who had Scottish boss Frank Nuttal on the bench for the first time this season named a very strong line up that had Costa Dauda and Inusah Musah in the starting line-up.

The visitors had Akwasi Donsu available for the Tarkwa based club for the first time this season and Bismark with Eric Kwakwa where all named in the starting line-up for the away side.

The game started very well for both side but with Hearts of Oak making the impact after a one-two play between Akowuah and Samudeen Ibrahim almost opening up a chance for Cosmos Duada.

That was the first chance of the game and it took 11 minutes in coming. and that Akwesi Donsu gave the fans at the Accra Sports Stadium their first taste of his set piece mastery with a well delivered ball but goalkeeper in post for the home side, Ben Mensha was very active and alive to the situation.

The first half remained that way with very little to separate both team.

The second half saw Medeama growing in confidence and they should have taken the lead with ten minutes to go after a solid drive from Ofori released Benjamin Bature but his finish left more to be desired.

That chance was the opportunity the away side led by Augustine Adottey was waiting for but the finish meant they went back to Tarkwa with a point.

Hearts of OAK will be kicking themselves knowing very well that they are yet to let in a goal this season but have also failed to to score this season.

