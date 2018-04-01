Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-0 Dreams FC - Back-to-form Phobians put noisy rivals to sleep

Patrick Razak scored for the second successive game as Hearts of Oak silenced noisy rivals Dreams FC with a 1-0 victory at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians scored the only goal after 20 minutes when Razak drilled home from close range after reacting quickest to a low cross from Christopher Boney.

Dreams responded well before the break but were repelled by an organised Hearts defence.

Both sides became increasingly ragged in the second half but Hearts desperately held on for maximum points and condemn the Dawu-based side to their first defeat.

Dreams have dropped from the top four following the defeat while Hearts of Oak now occupy the third spot.

Both sides have the same points, 7.

