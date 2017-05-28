Match Report: Hearts of Oak 1-1 Liberty Professionals - Atingah's penalty saves Phobians from defeat

Hearts of Oak fans were left frustrated as their side failed to record the double over city rivals Liberty Professionals at the Accra sports stadium.

The Phobians were expected to dispatch their hosts with ease on Sunday, but experienced their most defective display since their resurgence under Frank Nuttal began a month ago.

Liberty were expected to be flat lined by Hearts after suffering a 3-0 demolishing in the first leg at home but they were instead encouraged by new head coach Michael Osei to earn a very important point.

Osei tactically outsmarted his opposite number Nuttall. The former Kotoko coach ensured that Hearts star man Winful Cobinah was unable to influence the match. The Black Stars man was kept at bay by Samuel Zibo.

But on the other hand, returnee Richard Kissi Boateng, was astounding the middle of the park and tormented the backline of the Phobians.

Liberty opened the scoring a with great team goal. Benjamin Eshun was right on cue to stick out a leg to meet Richard Boateng's cross. That was after striker Samuel Yeboah missed the best chance, failing to connect into open goal.

But the Phobians will pile more on pressure and be rewarded with a barely a minute left on the clock. Defender stepped up to convert a penalty after diminutive winger Patrick Razak was fouled.

Liberty started the second department on a high and found the back of the net through Benjamin Eshun after a neat work by Richard Kissi Boateng, but referee S.B Bortey with the aid of his assistant ruled for offside. Replay later showed Eshun was clearly onside.

Both sides had chances to win, Liberty with the glaring ones but shockingly missed them.

