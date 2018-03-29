Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs- Patrick Razak returns from injury to inspire Phobians to first league win

Hearts of Oak picked their first win of the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign following their 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The under-fire Phobians needed to overcome Dwarfs FC hurdle at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to get their faltering season back on track.

However, it was Dwarfs who commenced the match looking more determined.

The Crabs kept the ball well and created some half openings but failed to get the initiative as referee Awal Mohammed brought the first half to a close.

Hearts came back from half time with the determination of breaking the deadlock as they pressed their opponents from the flanks.

The Accra-based giants nearly made their early dominance count but Patrick Razak's attempted dink strike was parried away by goalkeeper Frank Andoh.

Razak quickly amended his earlier mistake in the 60th minute after he slotted his low shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Andoh.

Dwarfs did not let the goal the conceded deter them from playing their game as they kept possession neatly. They came close to drawing level through Solomon Gyasi but the attacker fluffed his line as Hearts survived the scare.

Despite seeing much of the ball, Dwarfs conceded again against the round of play via Joseph Esso's 77th minute expertly hit strike.

The second goal effectively dampened the morale of the visitors as Hearts of Oak mounted more pressure in search of their third goal of the game but to no avail as referee Awal Mohammed brough the whole match to an end.

The victory move Hearts of Oak to 7th on the log with 4 points while Dwarfs drop down to 9th with the same number of points as their opponents.

Malik Akowuah was adjudged man-of-the-match.

