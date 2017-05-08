Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2-1 WAFA- Winful Cobbinah steals show with a goal and an assist

Hearts of Oak continued their renaissance with yet another classy first half performance and a gritty showing second half of the game to win 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra based club scored their earliest goal of the season when skipper Thomas Abbey who was starting in 12th straight game headed home a winful cobbinah header.

That was first goal of the game and Cobbinah’s 6th assist since returning to the club.

The left footed player has been a revelation since returning and coach Frank Nuttall could not ask more of his player.

WAFA have been super good in the last seven weeks but looked out of rhythm in the opening thirty minutes of the game.

There were chances for Hearts of Oak to find the second goal of the game but the first half ended with Thomas Abbey’s goal the only difference.

The second begun with the same intensity from the home side who were creating all the chances.

Winful Cobbinah who had looked super good throughout the game scored another free kick to give the home side a two goal advantage.

The goal was all the Phobians deserved after a particularly impressive display that saw them dominate the first 60 minutes.

With Hearts of Oak looking to run away with the points and goals Ibrahim Abubakar reduced the deficit and gave the away side hope.

But tried as they did they failed to find the equalizer and Hearts of Oak went home with all three points.

