Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2:1 Wa All Stars- Three points on a rainy day for the Phobians

Hearts of Oak were made to work extremely hard for their first three points of the season and release the maintaining pressure on new coach Frank Nuttal.

Frank Nuttal, started with ever influential goalie Ben Mensah who was flanked by Otoo, Nimo and hard tackling Inusah Musah. But it took only three minutes for lead striker of Wa All Stars Richard Arthur to test the strength of the defense with a well struck effort.

The game was preceded by heavy rain and the fans of the home side will not be discouraged by that and got behind their team who were showing that they were finally absorbing the methods of the new Scottish coach.

Hearts of Oak first shot on target came on the 9th minute when in-form Patrick Razak sent in a powerful in-swinger but the goalkeeper of All Stars tipped it over the bar.

Alex Kouami who was starting his second game of the season was very influential and got the Phobians the first goal of the game with a missile that brought the rainy stadium alive.

That goal was a well and truly deserved one for the Phobians but Alex had done very well to beat his marker before setting up Kouami.

Wa All Stars who had won all their last three games against the Phobian needed a response and certainly upped their game, there should have leveled on the 58th minute but Amoah’s shot was cut shot.

But as always Richard Arthur popped up for Wa All Stars to pull his side back to 1-1 after being set up by Ben Mensah.

The goalkeeper had a howler and Richard Arthur was on hand to punish him- the goal meant Hearts of Oak were on hand to draw their four game on the spin but their goal scorer Alex Kouami worked hard to set up skipper Thomas Abbey who tapped in to give the Phobians a 2-1 victory.

Both teams put up strong showing especially Hearts of Oak to see out and pick up their first three points of the season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)