Match Report: Hearts of Oak 3-3 Aduana Stars- Thomas Abbey rescues late point for Phobians in six-goal thriller

Hearts of Oak thrice came from behind to draw 3-3 against Aduana Stars in Week 26 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Ogya Boys opened the scoring when Daniel Dankwah's 10th minute beat the hapless Ben Mensah after a slight deflection off Leonard Tawiah's shoulder.

But the goal did not last as Hearts pulled parity seven minutes later after enterprising midfielder Winful Cobbinah brilliantly controlled a lofty pass from Samudeen Ibrahim to place a low shot past goalkeeper Stephen Adams.

Aduana restored their lead in the 29th minute when striker Derrick Sassraku overpowered Robin Gnagne and Vincent Atinga before sleekly placing his low shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ben Mensah.

Hearts came back recess determined as they pushed bodies forward in search of the equalizer. Their persistent pressure paid off in the 50th minute after inspirational captain Thomas Abbey calmly controlled Samudeen Ibrahim's long ball to score his 13th goal of the season as he beat burly goalkeeper Stephen Adams at his near post.

The Phobians continued to press for the winner but they were denied one in the 63rd minute after Patrick Razak's miscued shot was cleared off the line by Wahab Adams.

Just as the Hearts were pressing for the winner, Nathaniel Asamoah silenced the stadium with a low strike in the 79th minute.

The Phobians came from behind again to pull parity after lanky striker Kwame Kizito robbed goalkeeper Stephen Adams in the air to head home Richard Akrofi's high free kick in the 87th minute.

The Phobians deserved more than just a point after a particularly impressive display that saw them dominate the second half.

Hearts remain on 3rd position with 44 points while Aduana Stars move above WAFA to the summit of the standings with 48 points.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)