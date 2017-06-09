Match Report: Hearts of Oak 4-0 Bolga All Stars- Phobians show swagger and promise

Hearts of Oak produced a strong showing on their return to the Accra Sports Stadium to win 4-0 against a sorry looking Bolga All Stars team who look like they will be relegated this season.

Kwame Kizito who is the preferred striker for Frank Nuttal was the star of the show after he grabbed two goals to enable the victory.

Defender Vincent Atinga who was one of the low performers for the big defeat at the hands of West Africa Football Academy also got two goal in what was a stroll in the park for the home side.

Kwame Kizito opened the scoring on the 26th minute after a loss of concentration in the eighteen yard of the away team.

It did not take long before Vincent Atinga stepped up to take the spot kick at the death of half time to make it 2-0 at the Phobians.

If the first half of the game was soft for the home side, the second was definitely a stroll in the park for Hearts who had Kwame Kizito scoring his second on the day to make it 3-0 before Vincent Atinga stepped up to make it 4-0 and comfortable.

