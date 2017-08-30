Match Report: Inter Allies 0-0 Wa All Stars- Allies league position threatened after uneventful stalemate against All Stars
Inter Allies and WA All Stars played out a goalless and uneventful stalemate on a disappointing afternoon at the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday.
Inter Allies would have gone clear off the drop in midweek but were subdued by a stubborn Wa All Stars defense.
The La-based club played massively well but were poor in the final third of the pitch as Wa All Stars weathered the storm to pick a point at the Military based Park.
Allies remain in 13th position with 33 points, three points adrift of Wa All Stars with four games to end the season.